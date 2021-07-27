Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million.

SAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

