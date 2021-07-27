Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.55 billion and the lowest is $4.39 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $18.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.21 billion to $19.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.12. The stock had a trading volume of 168,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,496. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $18,306,515.70. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,171,934 shares of company stock worth $84,051,156. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

