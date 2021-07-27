Zacks: Analysts Expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.75. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

BXS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,916. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,052,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.