Zacks: Analysts Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce sales of $436.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.00 million and the highest is $441.80 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $512.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE BGS traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $29.82. 940,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

