Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

