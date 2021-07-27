Zacks: Analysts Expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 411.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $16.05 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $18.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $828.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.