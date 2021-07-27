Zacks: Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

NextEra Energy Partners stock remained flat at $$74.30 during trading hours on Monday. 691,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $133,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $94,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 816,719 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

