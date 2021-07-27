Zacks: Analysts Expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.27). Onconova Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Onconova Therapeutics.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

ONTX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,153. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.81.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.