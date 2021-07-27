Zacks: Analysts Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.51. Quidel reported earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $11.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 47.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42. Quidel has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

