Zacks: Analysts Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $993.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report sales of $993.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.05 billion. Terex posted sales of $690.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Terex stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.59. 31,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Terex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

