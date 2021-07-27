Zacks: Analysts Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.46. 727,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,086. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,280. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after buying an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

