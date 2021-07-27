Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce sales of $141.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.83 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $112.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $586.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.12 million to $595.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $624.29 million, with estimates ranging from $612.46 million to $630.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $55,082,000 after acquiring an additional 200,266 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $46,380,000 after acquiring an additional 254,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.74.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

