Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post sales of $1.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. AC Immune reported sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $58.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $81.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.71 million, with estimates ranging from $26.62 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.78. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AC Immune by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AC Immune by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AC Immune by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in AC Immune by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

