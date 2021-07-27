Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.28. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LL. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of LL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $544.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after acquiring an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 46.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 130,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,187,000 after acquiring an additional 115,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

