Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Post $1.33 EPS

Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 120,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,151. The firm has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

