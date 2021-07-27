Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $16.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $17.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.39 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $545.31 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $553.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

