Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.20 Million

Brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce sales of $51.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.10 million. Alphatec reported sales of $29.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $201.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.96 million to $213.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $248.66 million, with estimates ranging from $220.69 million to $278.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Alphatec stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.49. 329,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.64. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,965 shares of company stock valued at $823,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphatec by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alphatec by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alphatec by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

