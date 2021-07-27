Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 131,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,139. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $74.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hub Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

