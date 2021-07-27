Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is ($1.24). Humanigen reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $8.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -2.37.

In other news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,194,978 shares of company stock worth $39,978,858. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

