Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Post -$0.81 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post ($0.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.19.

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 106,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,884. The company has a market capitalization of $676.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

