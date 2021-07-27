Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

DPSGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Deutsche Post from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $69.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $71.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

