Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Shares of IRT opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $99,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.