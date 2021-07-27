Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Shares of IRT opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $99,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

