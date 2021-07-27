Zacks Investment Research Lowers Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Hold

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Steel Dynamics’ adjusted earnings and sales for the second quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply have boosted Steel Dynamics' shipping capabilities. The company is also expected to gain from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. However, slowdown in steel demand in the energy market is a concern. Lower energy prices are hurting demand in this market. The company’s steel fabrication operations also face challenges from higher input costs. Moreover, the steel industry is reeling under persistent overcapacity.”

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,194,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,069,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.