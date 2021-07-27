Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Boqii (NYSE:BQ) to “Hold”

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get Boqii alerts:

BQ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 940,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,106. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $252.16 million and a PE ratio of -16.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42. Boqii has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Boqii will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BQ. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boqii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Boqii during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Boqii during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boqii during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boqii (BQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.