Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Shares of NCSM opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.10. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NCS Multistage by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCS Multistage (NCSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.