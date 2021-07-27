Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) to “Strong-Buy”

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,454. The company has a market capitalization of $404.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $419,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,253 in the last 90 days. 25.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

