Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) to “Buy”

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

TGP traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $16.10.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

