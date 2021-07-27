Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €121.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.83 ($122.16).

FRA:ZAL opened at €100.10 ($117.76) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €96.22. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

