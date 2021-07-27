Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0754 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $870.16 million and $132.36 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0754 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00246336 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001258 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.74 or 0.00764302 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,825,305,403 coins and its circulating supply is 11,533,838,250 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

