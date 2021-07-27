Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano Sells 22,450 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $200.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $203.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

