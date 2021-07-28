$0.02 EPS Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. OPKO Health posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

OPK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. 171,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,612. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,981.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Norges Bank bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,328,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $7,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

