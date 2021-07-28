-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,287. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,908,000 after acquiring an additional 390,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

