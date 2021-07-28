-$0.05 EPS Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in HEXO by 246.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $4,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $85,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEXO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.08. HEXO has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

