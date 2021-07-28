-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.12). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.37. 7,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

