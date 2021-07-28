-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HEPA remained flat at $$1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.