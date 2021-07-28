-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.01). SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

SM traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 115,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,511. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

