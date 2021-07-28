$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. Myers Industries posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Myers Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after acquiring an additional 272,210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,242,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,734. The firm has a market cap of $765.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

