-$0.24 EPS Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Appian reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,226,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 116.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Appian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,317. Appian has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.13.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

