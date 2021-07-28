$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Everi reported earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Everi news, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $813,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Everi by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53. Everi has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

