$0.72 EPS Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CNB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,333. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

