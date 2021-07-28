$1.11 EPS Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. NIKE reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in NIKE by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1,204.2% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in NIKE by 299.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NIKE by 8.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.51. 256,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,117. The stock has a market cap of $261.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $166.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

