$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

