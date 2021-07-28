$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will post $1.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year sales of $7.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 189,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market cap of $527.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.14. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

