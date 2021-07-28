10,300 Shares in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Purchased by regents capital Ltd

regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Ambac Financial Group makes up approximately 0.2% of regents capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 26,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.75) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

