1,054 Shares in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 271,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 102,638 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,186,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PFM stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $37.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.