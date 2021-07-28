127,534 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the first quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

SVFAU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18. SVF Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.