13,424 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.