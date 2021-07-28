13,500 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 300,293 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,330,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,340,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $255,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at $142,657,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 709,316 shares of company stock worth $4,782,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OCSL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,001. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

