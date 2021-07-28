13,900 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $1,486,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.64.

