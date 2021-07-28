14,637 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,691,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.18.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

